Pet owners warm up to PAW-licy for pooches

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : An emergency visit to your vet may not burn a hole in your pocket now, with insurance companies offering a relatively new kind of security cover – pet insurance. While insurance is often associated with health, home and vehicles, recent studies have touted India to be an upcoming market for pet insurance. Although it is common for owners to insure their livestock against death and theft, the concept is slowly extending towards household pets too, especially dogs.

Earlier this month, Prakash Khaire, CEO of Vetina Healthcare LLP, and his team launched Pawtect, an insurance plan that covers the costs of major soft tissues surgery, illnesses, third-party liability and accidental injuries. “With no medical cover for pets, owners are reluctant to spend money for their medication. Surgeries for pets can range from `40 thousand to `1.5 lakh. Even if owners love their pets, such costs make the required medical attention hard to afford,” said Khaire, whose company offers cover limits that range from `40,000 to `1.5 lakh, at annual premiums that range from `1,500 to `23,000.

Dr N Shanmugam, regional manager of The New India Assurance Co Ltd, pointed out that in 2018, the company sold eight policies in the city, wherein 18 dogs were insured, and the total premium collected was `51,529. “The airport authorities and Ramanagara police station have also got their squad dogs insured. By and large, there is superstition attached to this insurance. Owners have an emotional bond with their pets and worry that getting an insurance might jinx their dog’s life,” he revealed.

Vikramjit Singh adopted a stray in July last year. The city-based real-estate photographer is keen on getting his pet insured and is currently researching his options. “Pet insurance can be quite useful in the long-term. If my dog happens to catch any infection, I’ll be assured that the insurance can cover the cost for it. I estimate that by January next year I will finalise a plan and get my dog insured,” he said.

Pet players

While experts believe that the product needs time to become popular in India, insurance companies are starting to look at pet insurance seriously. George Koshy, co-founder of newsonpets.com, reveals that public insurance companies mainly insure only livestock animals but a few private companies are trying to bring out the product for domestic animals. Rohan Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Toffee Insurance, said, “Over the last few years, pet clinics and the cost of pet care has increased. A market demand is now coming up. We are working with a few underwriting partners to find the right construct that will solve the needs of modern Indian pet owners. A broad timeline for this product would be in within the next two to three quarters.”