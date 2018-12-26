Bengaluru police seek info on missing person

Home Cities Bengaluru

A 32-year-old man went missing from Sampigehalli police station limits on November 13.

Published: 26th December 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 32-year-old man went missing from Sampigehalli police station limits on November 13.Harish Naik, a native of Madhugiri in Tumakuru, was working with a caterer. He had come to Ebisu Convention Centre on Hegdenagar Main Road with other workers on November 10.

Harish Naik

He worked there for two days but went missing on November 13. His wife Umabai filed a missing person’s complaint on November 15.

Police have sought information from the public. He is about 6ft tall and was wearing a white floral print shirt and red ‘dhoti’ when he went missing. If there is any information about him, public can contact Sampigehalli police on 080-22943692, 9480801424 or the control room.

