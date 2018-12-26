SSLC board allows edits in hall tickets before printing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examinations Board (KSEEB) is giving students the opportunity to make corrections in admission tickets before finally printing them.

With barely two months left for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations SSLC final exams, the board has asked principals of schools to make edits, if needed, in admission tickets. In an official circular issued by the board, principals of schools have been directed that corrections be made by December 31.

School authorities have been asked to use passwords and user-IDs, provided to each school head, to log into the board’s website for making changes. There are options to make corrections under nine categories — name of the candidate, parents’ names, date of birth, sex, religion, photo of the candidate, signature of the candidate, and physical status of the candidate.

According to board officials, every year, at least 5 per cent of candidates have been rejected due to errors in admission tickets. “Major errors seen over the years include signatures of candidates, name of candidates and sex,” said an official. Even the board cannot interfere if errors are found on admission tickets. Last minute changes on the day of the exam cannot be made. Considering this, the board decided to allow pre-corrections and edits before the final print reaches the students.

V Sumangala, director of KSEEB, said, “We are providing this option for the first time so as to print error-free admission tickets. School heads have been instructed to make changes online, and the same will be updated on the official website automatically. After this, the board will send the final admission ticket to the candidates, which will be printed at the school and distributed.”

As the students details are linked to the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS) from this year on, it is easy for schools to make corrections online. This year, over 8.5 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC exams. The final admission tickets will be issued by the second week of January, and the exams are scheduled to begin on March 21.