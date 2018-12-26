Whitefield lake premises overflow with plastic, coconut shells and more

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yet another lake in the city is on the verge of falling prey to pollution, as garbage dumping spots have been created around its premises. Plastic bags, wet waste, coconut shells and other solid waste are being dumped towards the fencing of the Sheelavanthanakere lake in Whitefield. While residents have been dumping their garbage here, several others complain that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) has not deployed tipper trucks or autos to lift this waste from the area.

According to the residents, door-to-door collection of waste is not a regular affair. Lekha (name changed), a member of Whitefield Rising, said, “Waste is dumped by push carts at night. Many a time, it lies there for days. Commuters assume this to be a dumping spot and dispose their waste bags here.”

A member of Whitefield Rising who wished to be anonymous said, “We have raised multiple complaints over garbage collection, which was not happening, a few months ago. Now, the BBMP has started clearing the area, but it needs to be regularised and garbage dumping towards the lake should be stopped.”

Corporator of ward no 84 Uday Kumar was unable for comment. However, City Mayor Gangambike said, “There are a few slums around the lake where the BBMP vehicles cannot enter. The waste around the lake can be from these slums as there are vendors with push carts who shut their stalls at night. I have spoken to the solid waste management engineers and I will ensure this garbage menace is put an end to. ”

Agreed Prakash, the senior health inspector for solid waste management in ward no 84, who said, “We have deployed GPS-equipped waste picking vehicles. These vehicles visit the lake premises from 7am to 11:30am and check for garbage. BBMP marshals have been deployed around the lake. They conduct patrolling from 6pm to 6am and are trying to apprehend the culprits who are responsible for dumping waste here.”