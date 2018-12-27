Bengaluru, book your tickets soon, year-end vacationing options are closing fast

S Muqieth Hussain By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last Friday, toll booths on roads leading out of the city witnessed chaotic scenes as thousands of city residents chose to head out for the weekend. Since Tuesday was a holiday due to Christmas, many chose to take a day off on Monday and have a four-day vacation. For many people, particularly those employed in the city’s vast IT and BPO sector, the holiday will continue through the week till January 1.

But for those who have not made pre-bookings for tickets as well as hotels, it might already be too late. “The prices of bus tickets have gone up considerably for travel during the weekend. Our company has given us leave from December 25 to January 1. We were hoping to visit a holiday destination in and around Bengaluru or neighbouring states,” said Abhay S, who works in Manyata Tech Park.

Finding hotels which will not charge a bomb for stay during New Year’s eve is also not a possibility now. “We had booked two rooms around December 10 for New Year’s Eve and had to pay a premium of over RS 2,000 per room per day for three nights. When some more friends said they would join us, we tried booking stay at a resort but all their rooms were sold out. They recommended a nearby resort where the price is at least double of what we got our rooms for,” said Yusuf Reza, a resident of Domlur.

Resort owners say that rates of rooms for New Year’s eve have traditionally been higher and for those who tend to book late, there are often no rooms available. “We are usually completely booked much before Christmas itself and have absolutely no rooms available. The question of overcharging does not arise as rates are advertised separately for days like New Year’s Eve,” said Ashwin, a manager of beachside resort near Mangaluru.

Others say that this is the time of the year when they can cash in on the rush. “Rates are usually double the room rates for the entire week leading up to January 1. Even then, bookings are completed at least 10 days in advance. It would not be possible for someone to find a room post-Christmas,” said the manager of a homestay in Chikmagalur.

So if you haven’t yet planned your trip, chances are, you will be spending a lot more to head out of town or will have to party in Bengaluru itself. “We have always stayed out of the city on New Year’s Eve and this year is no different. However, if planning is not done early on, it does create a lot of issues. The safer option would be to just stay in the city instead of taking chances with unknown hotels or travel services,” said Kaushik Banerjee, a resident of Old Airport Road.