Bethel AG Church claims largest X’mas congregation

Ileena Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city observed Christmas at Bethel AG Church International Worship Centre (BAGCIWC). People assembled in large numbers for the holy services at 8 pm, 10 pm, and also midnight. Each service was attended by around 3,000 people, making it one of the largest Christmas congregation in Bengaluru city this year.

Rev. Johnson V said, “Bethel AG Church International Worship Centre has the highest attendance of worshippers in the city on any given Sunday. However, we witness almost three times the usual attendance on special occasions such as Christmas, Easter and New Year. We are amazed and happy to see such diverse crowds unite over their faith on the Holy Bible.”

The church marked the day with a special performance by the choir and was greeted by a live Nativity scene and Christmas cakes after the service. People from different communities attended the services. There were few animals like donkeys ambling around the premises that gave an essence of Christmas and its significance.

Vinita Verghese, a member at Bethel AG Church, said, “We had more than 3,000 people attending each services at Bethel. That shows Christmas is such a happening event in the city. Unlike the crowd at Brigade or Mahatma Gandhi Road, people were organised and harmonious. The city police also sent troop to handle safety and decorum of the people.”

BAGCIWC is popular for its western worship music, and its pragmatic lifestyle teachings based on the Holy Bible. BAGCIWC is preparing to host the largest gathering in the city for their New Year service on December 31, 10 pm. “Last year, we were honoured to have Shashi Tharoor at our New Year midnight service. This time, we are expecting the presence of many politicians from the city,” she added.