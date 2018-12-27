Is eyecare your New Year resolution?

Dr Raghu Nagaraju By

BENGALURU: As we approach 2019, we are all set to make new resolutions, and in the midst of all this, we forget one important goal - health and wellness. Considering that our eyes are the most precious organs, it’s the perfect time to dedicate ourselves to take the best care of our optical needs.

Here are a few things that you can do to achieve this goal in 2019.

Eye checkup

Eye test should be the first thing in your to-do list. A trip to an ophthalmologist can even uncover underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, glaucoma and infections. Early detection is essential for treatment and preservation of eyesight. Many times, unknown pathology can be detected when a patient comes for a routine eye examination.

Stop smoking

Smoking can cause serious damage to the macula and can increase your risk of developing macular degeneration – one of the leading causes of blindness. When a patient already has ocular pathologies like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma or vein occlusion, smoking can worsen the disease faster than expected.

Protect eyes from injury

Most of the eye injuries occur from external sources such as sports and recreation, but this can be prevented with proper protective eyewear. Corneal abrasions, chemical burns and foreign bodies can lead to reduced vision, pain and sometimes, permanent damage too. Injuries due to firecrackers are very common.

Throw out old makeup

Throw out all out-dated makeup to avoid irritation and infections. For example, mascara should be replaced every three to four months to be safe from eye infections such as sties and conjunctivitis. Always use branded products and look for the expiry date before buying. Always remove makeup before going to bed. Also, avoid putting too much makeup on a regular basis.

Break from computer

Staring at a screen for long periods of time may cause fatigue and eye strain and has the potential to damage your eyesight. To prevent eye strain at work, make sure you take regular breaks, look away from your screen approximately every 20 minutes and blink more. Avoid using smartphones, laptops and watching TV once you are back home. If your computer usage is a lot, use protective glasses (antiglare) while working on it.

Eye healthy foods

Eating a healthy diet for your eyes helps prevent diseases, such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration and dry eye syndrome. One can help fight off age-related vision problems by eating foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and vitamins C and E. You can find these in foods like citrus fruits and berries, green leafy vegetables and oily fish like tuna and salmon. Beta-carotenes are high in coloured fruits, vegetables and egg which helps in maintaining retinal health. Making a new year resolution is easy but following it is difficult. So make simple resolutions, stick to them and follow a healthy lifestyle.

Senior consultant, cornea and refractive department, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital