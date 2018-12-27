Kodathi folk tread scary stretch armed with batons, knives

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hockey sticks, baseball bats, steel batons and secret knives find place in the must-have arsenal of residents of Kodathi Road, off Sarjapur Road, when they ride the 2km stretch from their apartments to Sarjapur Road.

This crucial defence equipment assures them safety from the possibility of being mugged or stopped on the road by miscreant groups when returning after sunset, on this dark and dangerous road.Roughly over 3,000 people reside in the seven posh multi-storeyed apartments that dot this road, which falls under the Kodathi panchayat. Most of the families comprise IT professionals who opted to buy property or rent homes in apartments here due to proximity to their offices. Today, many regret their decision.

“No road has been laid here at all. It is just a muddy stretch with two-wheelers frequently slipping and riders falling down. The pathetic, pothole-filled stretch further deteriorated last month with trucks carrying construction material for an apartment block,” says Gopal Shrivastava, a resident of Mana Karmel apartment.

Clockwise from left: This 2km stretch on Kodathi Road is muddy and lacks streetlights, which makes it a dangerous place;a resident keeps a baseball bat in his car while another keeps a steel baton for protection

“There are no streetlights as the lamp posts and bulbs were destroyed long ago. Women dread to step out after 7pm, and the men who venture out do so only as a group,” says Dharani Babu of Ahad Meadows apartment. Repeated complaints to Varthur police station, panchayat members or other officials have not helped, residents say.

Rajnish Agarwal, a resident of Mana Candella apartment and an employee with a multinational firm says, “I bought two hockey sticks. I don’t play hockey! I have concealed one in the backseat of my wife Sangeetha’s car and one in my car, to tackle any possible danger. I have also placed a small knife under the driver’s seat in my wife’s car that she uses to take our kids to school and other places,” he says.

Rawel Singh, who wears a steel kada on his wrist adds, “I bought a steel baton like the cops carry. I bought knives to ensure my wife’s safety when she steps out.”Dharanesh, sub-inspector, Varthur police station, claims, “After an incident last month in which a family in a car was attacked and many complained at our station, we are regularly sending Hoysalas there and our night beat constable too is on the rounds. No such incidents are reported there now.” However, locals bill these steps as mere eyewash.

Assn wrote to MLA, cops but in vain

Early this month, a family travelling by car along Kodathi Road was stopped by miscreants, who ordered them to give all valuables. A woman in the car started screaming for help. “Residents of the apartment rushed to help, forcing the assailants to flee. Thirty of us visited the station after this and requested police security,” a resident said. Earlier, residents of Mana Candela Owners’ Association had written to MLA Aravind Limbavalli about the problems they faced. A letter to Varthur police station in January spoke of security guards being robbed. It also pointed out the absence of streetlights, but in vain.

Road landed her in a wheelchair

A young woman, on her way to work on her scooty early this month, slipped and fell due to the pathetic condition of Kodathi Road. Requesting that her name be withheld, her husband told TNIE, “She suffered injuries all over. One of her legs had grievous injuries, and the skin had peeled off. My wife couldn’t keep her foot down and used a wheelchair to get around in our apartment. She has been on leave since the first week of December and worked from home for a few days.” Many others have fallen on this road, which is a curse for us residents, he added.