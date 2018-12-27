Maintenance firm in the red, BWSSB cuts short contract

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to avert major problems that could crop up in supply of drinking water to the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Wednesday decided to terminate its contract midway with an agency entrusted with the operations and maintenance of its mammoth pumps. BWSSB is now in a fix as all its eight standby pumps are in a state of disrepair and adding to their woes is disgruntled contract employees who are in no mood to work.

Altogether, 16 mammoth pumps function 24x7 at Torekadanahalli (TK Halli), Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations to supply the city with 1,350 to 1,360 million litres per day from TK Halli reservoir.

A senior BWSSB official told The New Indian Express, “The work is carried out for BWSSB by IVRCL Infrastructures and Projects Ltd. Since the company was unable to pay salaries to its employees for nearly four months, those at the three pumping stations are not showing any interest in their work. The 16 pumps required are working fine but in case any small problem crops up, we need to make use of the eight pumps kept as a back-up to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the city. However, they are all in a state of disrepair,” he said.

An official involved in supervising pumping operations added, “The employees there are unhappy. There have been times when they have gone on strike too.”Speaking to Express after a BWSSB meeting held at Cauvery Bhavan on Wednesday, Chairman Tushar Girinath said, “We have decided to terminate the contract with IVRCL today (Wednesday). It was a seven-year contract to operate and maintain our pumps at a cost of `33 crore. Just three years have been completed. Their employees are not doing the job properly. Hence, we decided to terminate the deal.”

Girinath added that additional manpower will be deployed at all stations to continue operations until a new contractor is finalised. It could take nearly four months to appoint a new contractor.

Employees to get big wage hike

BWSSB on Wednesday decided to recommend to the state government a 33 per cent increase in basic pay for its 1,980 employees. BWSSB Employees Union Association president Rudre Gowda said,“The Board has okayed a 33 Per cent hike in our basic pay. We had demanded 36 Per cent. However, we are satisfied with this.”