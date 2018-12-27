Home Cities Bengaluru

Mall security staffers held for assaulting teenager, out on bail

Last Friday, the four staffers had allegedly beaten up Vijay Kumar, a resident of Srirampura and an SSLC student at a private school in Rajajinagar.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four security staffers of a mall, accused of severely assaulting a 15-year-old boy on the suspicion that he was a mobile phone lifter, were arrested by Malleswaram police on Wednesday, based on a complaint filed by the boy’s father. They were produced before a court and let-off on bail after the hearing. Police identified three of the accused --  Manoj Kumar, Gupta and Likith -- all residents of Bengaluru.

Last Friday, the four staffers had allegedly beaten up Vijay Kumar, a resident of Srirampura and an SSLC student at a private school in Rajajinagar. The boy had gone alone to the second floor of Mantri Square Mall on Sampige Road to play games, and after a while, when his phone battery ran out of charge, he went around looking for a power socket to charge it. Some customers who were on the same floor, had also kept their mobile phones at the charging point.

The guards, who noticed the boy loitering near the charging point, suspected him to be a mobile thief and started slapping him.Even as he tried to explain that he was only looking for a charging point, they bundled him to the cellar and assaulted him with wooden logs and electric wires for over an hour. After this alleged torture at their hands, a bewildered Vijay was forcibly ejected from the premises.

Following the complaint by his father Anand, who works at a garment store, the police issued notice to the mall management and subsequently arrested the four men.“They admitted to having assaulted the boy. They said that other customers caught the boy and handed him over to them, saying he was trying to steal mobiles,” police added.

