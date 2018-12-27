Motorist stops bus plying in wrong direction on one-way, video goes viral

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A video of a motorist blocking a BMTC bus plying in the wrong direction on a one-way road and forcing the bus to reverse, has gained popularity on social media, with citizens praising the man for his initiative.

The video was recorded near Gorguntepalya signal with a camera mounted on the helmet of the rider, Dishank Gowda. It shows Gowda blocking the path of a BMTC bus which is going along the wrong way on a four-lane street. Gowda had parked his bike in front of the bus and is seen arguing with the bus driver.

The BMTC driver is seen speaking to Gowda saying that the road was partially blocked on the other side by a three-wheeled goods carrier, which is why he drove the bus along the wrong side. Another BMTC driver joins him and tries to convince Gowda to let the bus go. “If those vehicles are blocking the road, then tell them to move. It does not mean you drive in the wrong direction,” Gowda is heard saying. He refuses to move his bike too even when a bus passenger requests him to ‘adjust.’ Instead, Gowda tells him that he could have been involved in an accident due to a bus coming on the wrong way.

At this time, in the video, few other two-wheelers too try to avoid the blockade caused by the buses and start riding on the wrong side. Gowda admonishes them and forces them to retreat, and also gets support from another biker in his endeavour. Finally, the bus driver relents and reverses the bus.

As of Wednesday, the video taken by Gowda has received over 2.5 lakh views on YouTube. It has also been shared on social media platforms and the comments indicate citizens’ approval of Gowda’s actions. Some citizens have also called for action to be taken against the BMTC drivers in the video.

Speaking to City Express,Gowda, who runs an event managing firm, expressed surprise at how popular the video has become. “It was nothing great, but I’m surprised the video has gone viral. I have been flooded with messages about the video since yesterday,” he said.