Bangaluru Police informer turns thief, held with gang

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police informer who understood the nuances of investigations and theft cases formed a gang of seven members and looted houses. However, his luck ran out when the KP Agrahara police nabbed him and his gang on Wednesday and recovered valuables worth crores. The accused mimicked the modus operandi (MO) of the notorious Dandupalya gang.

Raja, alias Japan Raja, who was an auto driver, has been a police informer for the past five years. He would look for houses that have been locked up for days. He would pick between his aides Naga and Kiran to rob the house, and ask the other member to wait outside and keep a watch, said the police. Raja would take Neelamma’s (who owned the auto that Raja drove) help to sell the stolen items.

Syed Farooq, owner of a jewellery shop, was assigned the task of buying the gold from Neelamma and selling it. Neelamma had also pledged the gold in several financial firms in Jayanagar area. Raja had instructed his gang members to not use their mobile phones until the task is completed. Raja used his brother’s phone to communicate with gang members, the police said.

However, their luck ran out when cops received a tip-off about the gang’s attempt to loot a house near a car showroom in the area. Police have solves 44 theft cases and recovered valuables and cash Rs 1.2 crore from the accused.