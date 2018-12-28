Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto thief uses sob story to con drivers

Three cases have already been registered against this man, who goes by the name Aslam, in the last 20 days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The South Bengaluru police are on the lookout for an ‘intelligent’ autorickshaw thief, who allegedly cons auto drivers by gaining their trust with a fake sob story and then escapes with their vehicles. Three cases have already been registered against this man, who goes by the name Aslam, in the last 20 days.

Police say the incident came to light when Tousif, an auto driver, was approached by Aslam on Brigade Road. The accused said he wanted to go to Ilyas Nagar and would pay `300 for the same. On the way there,  Aslam began narrating a sob story and how he was going to Ilyas Nagar to collect money from his older brother. He even asked Tousif for his phone to call his brother. 

“He spoke to someone from my phone and as we reached Banashankari Metro, he requested me to give my auto for five minutes to get the money. I trusted him and gave my auto,” Tousif stated in his complaint to Kumaraswamy Layout police. However, Tousif realised that he had been conned after he ended up waiting for more than half an hour. After searching in vain, Tousif lodged a complaint and realised that there was already two cases pending against Aslam.

The police said Aslam was a habitual offender, and had earlier been arrested in a similar case and was recently let out on bail. 

