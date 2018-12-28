BBMP health inspector convicted in bribery case

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta Special Court has convicted V Premkumar, the then Junior Health Inspector of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), after the bribe charges against him were proved. Premkumar has been sentenced to two years imprisonment and has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 75,000.

“It is established that the accused, by abusing his position as a public servant, by corrupt means, obtained pecuniary advantage from the complainant”, said Lokayukta Special Court Judge Ravindra Hegde.

The court also said that it was giving the accused a “simple imprisonment for two years” and a fine of Rs 75,000 because of his health condition and family status.

According to the court, the complainant, Raghavendra, who was working as an electrical contractor needed a general licence for a job. When he went to the BBMP office, Premkumar allegedly demanded Rs 14,000 to issue the licence and took Rs 6,000 from him.

When he went to BBMP office again on March 6, 2013 to enquire about the licence, Premkumar demanded another Rs 6,000 from him.

Unable to pay, he then approached the Lokayukta on the very same day, along with a recorded conversation with the accused. After registering the FIR, Lokayukta police trapped the accused while he was in the process of receiving the Rs 6,000 bribe on March 7, 2013.