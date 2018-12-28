Home Cities Bengaluru

Board allows analogue watches for SSLC exams

Earlier, all types of watches were banned to avoid any kind of cheating, with only a wall clock allowed at exam halls.

Students with digital watches will be told to take them off before entering the hall | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), which had banned students from wearing wrist watches while appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (SSLC) exams, has now relaxed its rules a little by allowing students to wear analogue/mechanical watches, but not digital ones. 

Earlier, all types of watches were banned to avoid any kind of cheating, with only a wall clock allowed at exam halls. According to board officials, this decision has been taken following requests from several students and parents, who said that students get tensed looking at wall clocks each time. 
Wearing watches is banned in competitive exams like NEET, NET and JEE exams too.

How will invigilators keep a check?
According to a senior KSEEB official, candidates entering the hall need to check what kind of watch they are wearing.  V Sumangala, director, KSEEB, said, “The in-charge at each centre should check what kind of watch candidates are wearing at the entrance itself. If students are wearing digital watches, they have to remove them and only then enter.” Sumangala added, “To avoid last minute chaos, we have issued a circular.”

