City gets heavy security cover ahead of New Year

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements and will be on high alert around tourist and religious places over the next few days leading up to New Year’s Eve. 

Published: 28th December 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Commercial Street is lit up with colourful lights for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru | pushkar v

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements and will be on high alert around tourist and religious places over the next few days leading up to New Year’s Eve. 
The measures are being taken following an alert issued by the Intelligence Bureau after suspected terror activists were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on December 26. 

City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar told reporters that heavy security has been deployed around malls and shopping complexes. Bar owners have been instructed not to sell alcohol to minors, and action will be taken against those throw bottles on the road.  

“CCTV cameras and drone cameras will be used to observe any suspicious activity and movement of people, and big screens have been installed around sensitive areas to watch the crowd. To prevent untoward incidents, special police squads have been formed and they will patrol on bikes. Special attention will be paid to ensure the safety of women as well as minors who visit MG Road and surrounding areas,” said Suneel Kumar.

The police will also monitor drivers of private taxi services when they pick up and drop women passengers during the night. “We have given clear instructions to the cab providers to ensure the safety of women,” he added. 

The police force deployed for the city includes five additional commissioners, one joint commissioner, 15 DCPs, 45 ACPs, 220 inspectors, 430 sub-inspectors, 800 ASIs and 10,000 personnel, along with 1,500 home guards.  

