Depressed man hangs self at city railway stn platform

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old father of two committed suicide early Friday by hanging himself using electrical wires from the overbridge between Platforms 9 and 10 of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. 

D Siddappa was in a state of depression after his wife committed suicide in their house in Mysuru two months ago. Employed as a labourer in Mysuru, he has two sons, aged 9 and 7.

Railway Protection Force patrolling the station found him dead at 5am. There was no suicide note on him. “We later learnt from his family members that following a domestic dispute, his wife had committed suicide two months ago, and he was very upset since then.”

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) sources, Siddappa had reached Bengaluru on Monday after telling his family that he was planning to start selling tender coconuts in the city. 

A top railway official told The New Indian Express, “The RPF had spotted him loitering between different platforms around 4am, and asked him to buy a ticket before walking around the station. Later, they found him hanging from a spot near the bridge.”

Without any identification document on him, the GRP traced his background by the tag on his shirt which read ‘Kaliyuga Tailors’, and carried a number that they traced to Mysuru.   “The pictures of the individual were sent by WhatsApp to the owner of the tailor shop. He was able to give Siddappa’s name and contact address after which we informed his family,” the cop said. 

A GRP policeman said this was the fourth such incident of an individual hanging himself in a railway station in Bengaluru division. 

“Those intent on committing suicide visit railway stations with the intention of jumping in front of an approaching train. But they get scared on seeing the train, and end up hanging themselves within the station,” he added. Siddappa’s brother came down from Mysuru to collect his body.

(If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, you can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm)

