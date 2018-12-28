Distribution of free cycles to start soon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Distribution of free bicycles to high school students in the state is likely to resume soon. Following a preliminary report by the R&D Centre For Bicycle and Sewing Machine in Ludhiana, which found the quality of bicycles distributed in Karnataka satisfactory, the department of primary and secondary education has written to the state government on what action needs to be taken next. Over 93,000 students are still waiting for bicycles this year.

Earlier, following complaints from several elected representatives, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had ordered for an inquiry, and the distribution of cycles was halted.