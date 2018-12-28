Fake currency case: NIA court rejects bail plea

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court dismissed the bail petition of J Vanitha alias Tangam in relation to a fake currency case. After hearing the arguments, the court said that the accused was not entitled for the bail.

Vanitha, the fourth accused in the case, claimed that she had received `2.5 lakh from the second accused and she did not know that the currency notes were fake. Countering her statement, the NIA counsel contended the interception of telephone calls and revealed that Vanitha did have knowledge about the notes.