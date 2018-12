By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The labour ward in Pavagada Government Hospital has been named after Sulagitti Narasamma — a midwife who assisted thousands in safe deliveries— who died at the age of 98 earlier this week.

Health Minister Shivanand Patil made this announcement on Wednesday .

“We had written to the Chief Minister to name all the labour wards in all government hospitals after her,” her son Pavagada Sriram told TNIE.