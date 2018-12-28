Palike to give F5 lakh to first 24 girls born on Jan 1

By Express News Service

The ‘pink baby’ scheme of the BBMP, started by previous mayor Sampath Raj, will be extended to the first baby girl born at each of the BBMP’s 24 maternity hospitals on January 1. The scheme, which seeks to give Rs 5 lakh to meet the education expenses of the girl, will be extended this year to 24 babies instead of one baby, which was the case last year. The child who got the cash award last year was born at the Dr Nagaraju Memorial Maternity Hospital in Rajajinagar.

The initiative, which will deposit Rs 5 lakh in a joint account of the baby as well as a BBMP official, will help the family fund the education of the girl child through the interest earned from the deposit. A total of Rs 1.2 crore has been set aside for this initiative, BBMP Mayor Gangambike said on Thursday while announcing the expansion of the scheme.

Resurfacing of Sirsi Circle flyover starts tonight

The BBMP has finally decided to resurface the Sirsi Circle flyover. The surface of the oldest flyover in the city was damaged, and the bitumen had caused problems for commuters using the flyover. The BBMP will be taking up resurfacing work at the cost of Rs 4.3 crore, which will go on for 50 days from tonight. While the flyover will be open to commuters from Mysore Road to Town Hall in the mornings (6am to 3pm), another side of the flyover, from Town Hall to Mysore Road, will be open to commuters in the evening (3pm to 11pm) while repair work is ongoing.

Names of officials to be taken down

In a welcome bid, the BBMP will take strict action to remove the names of corporators, MLAs and MPs from bus shelters, parks and other public utilities such as water dispenser plants. According to Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, these will replaced with posters reading ‘Ward Grants’, ‘State Government Grants’ and ‘Union Government Grants’. The BBMP has been successful in removing at least 50 per cent of such prints, and take down the remaining in the next 15 days,” he said.

Tumakuru flyover named after Shivakumar Swami

The BBMP Council on Thursday approved the proposal for naming parts of the Tumakuru flyover in the city, specifically the parts between Kennametal factor and Goraguntepalya junction, after the Siddaganga seer, Shivakumara Swami, the 111-year-old chief pontiff of the Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru. The pontiff had recently spent 13 days at a Chennai hospital and had undergone a liver bypass surgery, after which, he returned to the mutt after being airlifted from Chennai to the HAL airport in Bengaluru. He is currently recovering from the procedure and is not available for darshan.

Sky dining restaurant could be looking at shutdown

The sky dining restaurant, which was launched recently near Lumbini Gardens in the city, might be asked to shut down operations if the BBMP has its way. Irked over the launch of the restaurant without permission being acquired from it, the civic agency has issued a notice to the operators of the restaurant and asked them to explain why it should not be shut down over lack of permissions. According to people familiar with the matter at Fly Dining, the restaurant continued to function as the owners were trying to respond to the notice. However, it is unclear if operations will continue in the near future.

Crackdown on tax defaulters this financial year

In a bid to improve the BBMP’s finances, its officials have collected more in taxes this financial year as compared to previous years. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Thursday, “The property tax collected this financial year has been higher compared to previous years, and the corporation has estimated that Rs 500 crore more will be collected under this category in the next three months. While the total amount collected in 2016-17 and 2017-18 was Rs 1,998 crore and Rs 2,185 crore, respectively, the Palike has managed to collect Rs 2,185 crore already this year. We have tightened norms and issued notices to tax defaulters, from whom Rs 250 crore has to be collected,” he said.

During the BBMP council meeting on Thursday, Prasad said, “Of the Rs 7,300 crore allocated to BBMP in the 2016-17 budget, Rs 6,870 crore has already been released, and Rs 5,628 crore has been spent on various projects. The plan for the government to allocate an additional Rs 2,491 crore to the BBMP has been approved, and tenders will be called soon for the proposed projects.