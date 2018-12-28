Rlys awaits state nod for suburban rail report

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said that the state will give its recommendations for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the dedicated suburban railway network for the city by end of December or early January. South Western Railway (SWR) officials had handed over the 347-page feasibility report submitted by consultancy firm, Rail India Technical and Economic Service, to the government on December 4, and are awaiting its feedback.

The report has been sent to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Finance Department for suggestions, he added. “A meeting will be held today, where it will be discussed further,” he said.

General manager of SWR, Ajai Kumar Singh, told TNIE that he had asked the state to speed up its response.

Chief administrative officer of Constructions, SWR, PC Swami, added, “We need the report to be handed over to us at the earliest, as it needs to be submitted to the Railway Board. Once they approve it, the final report has to be submitted to the Cabinet Committee for Economic Affairs to sanction funds.”

Director of the joint venture formed between the state and the Centre for the suburban rail — Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises — S Gagarin, said that steps to put in place the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) are afoot. “We are targeting January 15. I can assure it will not go beyond January 31.”

Rail India Technical and Economic Service managed to meet their extended deadline and mailed the report to SWR officials on November 30.

The DPR pegged the cost of the 161-km network at D19, 498 crore