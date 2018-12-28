Home Cities Bengaluru

Schools get 10 more days to claim RTE refunds

This was an issue of discretion with officers and the schools were complaining of harassment by officers for validating such info.

Published: 28th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Public Instruction has extended by 10 days the last date for schools to apply online for reimbursement of  Right to Education (RTE) fee. The move comes after the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAM) in Karnataka wrote to the Commissioner for Public Instruction seeking more time as the software is missing the ‘others’ category causing inconvenience in claiming bills.

Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary, KAM, said, “For the past three to four years, thousands of schools, for various reasons like human error, technical glitch, etc., are stuck with making appeals to the government for claiming reimbursement for the bills it ran in providing education to children admitted in the RTE quota. This, year, by removing the ‘others’ category, the education department is stonewalling us from claiming reimbursements.”  

Kumar said that claims of over `600-800 crore are pending with the department. “Every school has to pay salaries of teachers, ESI, PF, PT, electricity and water bills, commercial charges, etc. Education department has not reimbursed us, half of which was supposed to be paid by September. Most schools are budget schools and around 12,000 members are in need of the money.”

Commissioner of the Department of Public Instruction PC Jaffer said, “It is true that the process is delayed. This has happened because we have to overhaul the entire process to simplify it. Information such as the number of children is taken from the software. This was an issue of discretion with officers and the schools were complaining of harassment by officers for validating such info. This took some time.”

“Further the schools have been demanding for the facility of appeal in the previous cases which has also been provided. Now the contention is that the ‘others’ category is not there. The reason for this is, the ‘others’ is a category without any validation. The software cannot validate what is written in it,” he added.
“We have studied some audit reports and included all the possible items in the software. We will extend the date for ten days now,” Jaffer said.

