SIT files chargesheet against Reddy, aides

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Lokayukta has filed a chargesheet against former minister G Janardhan Reddy and others in relation to illegal mining.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Lokayukta has filed a chargesheet against former minister G Janardhan Reddy and others in relation to illegal mining.  This is the first chargesheet filed against Reddy in the illegal mining case that was registered in 2015. 

In the chargesheet, it was stated that Reddy and two others allegedly caused a loss of `23.89 lakh to the state’s exchequer by illegally extracting, transporting and selling iron ore in Ballari district. According to sources, the chargesheet has been filed under various IPC sections and the Karnataka Forest Rules against the then MLC and Ballari in-charge Minister Janardhan Reddy, partner of Devi Enterprises KM Alikhan, and partner of Sri Minerals BV Srinivasa Reddy. 

The SIT stated that from 2009-19, the accused transported 1,69,263 metric tonnes of iron ore to an unauthorised place in Papinayakanahalli from N Sheikhsab mining area without any valid permit, and then sold it to traders illegally.   

AMBIDANT FRAUD CASE: CCB TELLS Reddy to Appear

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has issued a fresh show cause notice to Gali Janardhan Reddy in the Ambidant fraud case. A source said that he was asked to appear before the CCB on Friday. Janardhana Reddy was recently arrested by the CCB and was later released on bail. A senior officer said that Reddy was arrested for allegedly taking `20crore from Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd-mostly in the form of gold bars-to bail out the firm in a money laundering case.  

