Sloth bear rescued after fall in well, released back in wild

Published: 28th December 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

The sloth bear in the well near Koratagere, Tumakuru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sloth bear that had strayed from a forest and fallen into a deep uncovered well in Thovinakkere, near Koratagere was rescued and released back in the wild.

In a two-hour long rescue operation carried out by Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department, the male bear was rescued from a 40-foot-deep well. The four-member rescue team was led by Dr Nithin Gowda of Wildlife SOS and comprised several forest officials. After preliminary assessment, the animal was tranquillized and safely extricated by lowering a safety net. 

Nithin Gowda said the animal was not injured due to the fall, and after was released mandatory observation. 

