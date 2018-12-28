Sloth bear rescued after fall in well, released back in wild

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sloth bear that had strayed from a forest and fallen into a deep uncovered well in Thovinakkere, near Koratagere was rescued and released back in the wild.

In a two-hour long rescue operation carried out by Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department, the male bear was rescued from a 40-foot-deep well. The four-member rescue team was led by Dr Nithin Gowda of Wildlife SOS and comprised several forest officials. After preliminary assessment, the animal was tranquillized and safely extricated by lowering a safety net.

Nithin Gowda said the animal was not injured due to the fall, and after was released mandatory observation.