Check out all the party places in Bangalore before New Year's eve!

BENGALURU: The countdown to 2019 has officially begun. Ring in the New Year on a high note with CE’s list of go-to parties. Eat, drink and party with famous DJs, bands and their electrifying music, along with specially-curated menus

Celebration Meets Sophistication

It’s time to dress up your best and grab your party hat. Welcome 2019 in style and enjoy the evening at an exclusive New Year’s party at this newly launched Brew House. Ring in the New Year with a blend of music, unlimited food & beverages to suit your taste. But that’s not it. Goa-based DJ Ayesha Pramanik is ready to set her disco – techno gigs for the special night. Catch the renowned DJ live as she sets the ho­­use on fire with her invincible rhythms. Some of the premium liquor includes whiskey - Jameson and Chivas Regal, Vodka- Smirnoff and Absolut, Gin-Beereater, White Rum- Bacardi Carta Blanca, Dark Rum- Old Monk and Captain Morgan, Wine- Jacob Creek (Red & White), and a wide range of in-house beers as well. Additionally, they have an elaborate buffet serving a wide range of dishes. So, get grooving till the break of dawn.

Where:The Pump House,JP Nagar

When: 8 PM - 12:30 AM

Price: D 4,999 inclusive of taxes

New year’s eve with a view

It’s time you put on those glittery clothes and grab your party hat because the New Year party at Layla would rock the entire city. To add to the glitz of the New Year’s Eve extravaganza, the rooftop will offer an incredible view of the city, while you drink and dance the night away. International DJ Shugi and music band THE TREMOLOS will make you groove to the sensational music of your favourite tracks. Experience a New Year Party like never before with a lavish buffet spread, premium alcohol and the best of music.

Where: Layla, The Den, Whitefield

When: 7:00 pm – 1:00 am

Price:

Couple – D 12,000 AI

Male Stag – D 6,500 AI

Female Stag – D 5,500 AI