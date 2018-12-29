12 stories that marked City Express’s year

By Express News Service

Bidding adieu to city’s most loved single-screens

The article ‘Rex in peace’ published on November 28 was about the iconic Rex Cinema running its last show on December 31. Bengalureans got sentimental about losing one of the last single screen theatre in the city. Many have decided to catch a show again for ‘old time’s sake’. The 80-year-old building will be brought down to build a shopping complex with multiplex in the same premises. The old Nilgiris supermarket right next to the theatre, will be refurbished too, and occupy space within the same complex in the upcoming mall. The theatre has staff who’s been working there for decades. They recalled how the theatre used to run only English movies back in 1960s after it was bought by Nandlal Kapur, great grandfather of Anil Kapur who currently manages the place. The first film to be screened after it was taken over by Kapur was Sleeping Beauty.

City’s garbage creates a stink for traffic police department

On October 4, 2018, CE carried a report on the dismal state of traffic police chowkis in the city. The story shone the spotlight on the officials who brave the sun, wind and rain to ensure Bengalureans stay safe on the road, all while working under unpleasant conditions. These islands are usually meany for policemen to sit in and monitor traffic but come nightfall, either motorists use the chowkis as toilets or pourakarmikas use it to store their cleaning equipment. In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed that they are responsible for its cleanliness but assured action. Cleaner, greener Bengaluru in 2019? Yes, please!

Commute in the city is as good as a circus act

‘Railway commuters turn gymnasts at Whitefield Station’ was published on March 14. The story highlighted how despite high patronage by techies and factory workers, Whitefield Railway Station design puts the lives of around 30,000 commuters at risk. People are forced to duck under stationary goods trains, jump over the couplers connecting freight coaches, run across railway tracks or enter station through broken fences. A small overbridge connects all the four platforms, but is about 1 km away from the main point of entry. It is also not accessible to physically challenged.

One small step for the LGBTQ+ community,a giant leap for humanity

2018 was a landmark year for the LGBTQ+ community. With the supreme court decriminalising homosexuality on September 6, people from the community could finally live and love freely. In response to the judgment, Tania Thomas from CE gave a first-hand view of how the judgment paves the way to a more inclusive life for her. But while the stepping stone had been laid, the community still has miles to go. Just like Thomas said, “It’s high time we queer women are also visible to our peers at our workspace. To shake them and things up, help them realise that we are not a community that’s ‘out there somewhere’, but one that is right within their midst.” Here’s hoping 2019 gives CE a chance to write more stories about positive changes in the LGBTQ+ community.

City couples opt for long distance relationship

The story was published on January 14, when we heard of city residents entering a new kind of long-distance relationships, thanks to Bengaluru’s traffic! Torn apart by traffic, these couples lived separately to save on time while commuting and met only on weekends. Not just couples, parents too were tired of seeing their children suffer and chose to enroll them in hostels close to their schools.

#MeToo misses plight of domestic workers

If one social movement took India by storm this year, it was #MeToo. Scores of women across industries came forward and spoke out against perpetrators and harassers. While women across industries spoke up, CE’s report titled ‘Lack of laws pushes maids outside #MeToo’s purview’ found that one essential group had been left out of the conversation - domestic workers. The story looks at the various instances of abuse such women face and how the campaign hadn’t provided space for their voices to be heard.

And the search is still on...

CE ’s Father’s Day special story ‘Life’s purpose to find my son, says Ajitabh’s father’ was written with a heavy heart. It was about the turmoils that Kumar Ajitabh’s family and friends are going through, after the techie went missing on December 18. He had left his home to meet a prospective buyer for his car. After fighting the case for months, the case was finally transferred to the CBI. But there has been no progress in the case yet. His father, 64, says it’s the ‘worst nightmare of his life that doesn’t seem to end’. “Every day when I sleep, I wish I did not wake up the next day,” he had said. Pragya, Ajitabh’s sister never leaves sight from her phone hoping one day, she would get a call from someone with some information about her brother. When CE contacted the father again, he said, “I can neither die or live without knowing what happened to my son. We are still waiting for him.”

Home, dusty, home

CE ’s November 21st report ‘Living on breaths filled with cement dust’ was an eye-opener towards how IJM Concrete Products Pvt Ltd had wreaked havoc with the lives of 75 families who moved into Zonasha Paradiso, a posh residential villa project in Ferns Paradise, Doddanekundi. While the families had started moving in sometime around 2016, our report revealed that they are now diagnosed with lung and respiratory issues, skin infections, asthma, wheezing and dermatological problems. The story gave a voice to the plight of these residents who were in a constant push-and-pull situation with IJM. In response, the GM of IJM said the company would shift to land near Budhikere Cross in Mandur by the next financial year.

Giving a voice to women

On June 2, CE ’s ‘NRI husbands scoot, file for divorce from safe distance’ gave a voice to several women suffering in silence. We received calls from across the country, including Punjab, Indore, Chennai and Patna, to share similar stories of women being abandoned by NRI husbands. We also had a reader coming to office to meet the reporter to find a way out for his daughter who has been fighting the same problem. The MEA had proposed to put out a list of these absconding husband’s in June, which is yet to see the light of the day. Hopefully, a Bill to check NRI marriage frauds is on the 2019 cards.

Dubbing gets thumbs-up

In our story that appeared on December 12, ‘Regional films to be dubbed in Kannada soon?’, which mentioned that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had held preliminary rounds of discussions to take a call on filmmakers from other states being able to release dubbed versions of their films in Karnataka, sources told us that a dubbed version of superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta was being contemplated. This report was carried on December 24, ‘In a first, dubbed version of superstar Rajininath’s Petta to release in Kannada’.

Tall achievements

Even though dwarf athletes from the city have won golds for India, several still struggle to repay loans they look to participate in the 2017 Dwarf Games held in Canada. To represent the country, some of them have even pawned their spouses’ gold. On reading CE’s story ‘Here’s why Bengaluru’s Dwarf Athletes feel short-changed’, a government organisation came forward to provide financial assistance to each of the athletes.

Easing out situation for apartment residents

Residents of apartments have had an a tough time forming associations and resolving disputes. The long process thanks to outdated laws saw a change with CE’s story ‘No one to broker peace in city flats’ on April 5. Recently, on December 5, the state government issued a circular urging apartment associations to register themselves under The Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act.