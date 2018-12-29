5 students held for ragging Dalit fresher

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The physical and mental torture was making me suicidal,” said Rajiv (name changed), a Dalit student who was allegedly ragged by five students at ESIC Medical College, Rajajinagar.The Rajajajinagar police on Wednesday arrested the accused students — Karan Sharma, Goutham, Rahul Jha, Shubrav and Indrajith. They were handed over to judicial custody after interrogation.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajiv, who is from Maharashtra, said, “The night of me joining the hostel, they called me to another room and told me the ‘rules’ I had to follow. This included things like not wearing collared t-shirts, wishing them a good morning and evening every day. When I wasn’t able to tolerate it anymore, I complained to Dr Ravi, the hostel warden,” he said, adding that they had ragged others too.

“On December 24, under the influence of alcohol, they slapped me, then took me to the terrace and shaved my head and started abusing me. They said I was unfit to study medicine, and bad-mouthed my caste and parents,” Rajiv added. The fresher is now looking for transfer to another college.

A senior police officer said that during interrogation, the accused confessed. “We are enquiring whether there are other victims too to take further action. CCTV footage has also revealed that the accused were involved in such activities. We have asked the college to provide protection to the victim, and he was also provided counselling,” he said.The accused have been booked under various Sections, including Section 116 (penalty for ragging) of the Karnataka Education Act, the officer added.

STUDENTS RUSTICATED, SAYS DEAN

Dr Jitendra, dean of the college, said, “The college had initiated necessary action the day the issue came to our notice. The same was brought up in front of the Anti-Ragging Committee of the college, and after an inquiry and following the report submitted by the committee, we have rusticated the accused students.”