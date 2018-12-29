Accused asks court for immediate conviction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: K Madhukar Reddy, the person accused of attacking 53-year-old Jyothi Uday, a Corporation Bank employee, in the infamous ATM attack on November 19, 2013, has asked the court to convict him.

After managing to evade arrest for a long time, 33-year-old Reddy, a native of Diguva Palli in Tambala village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested in February 2017, three years after the attack. According to a police officer from SJ Park station, Reddy, who was produced before the court on Friday, told the judge that he did not require legal counsel, and that the judge should convict him of the offence without further hearing. He also stated that he had tried to kill Jyothi after she tried to raise an alarm.

“It was the first day of trial after the chargesheet was filed in July this year. He was produced at the 65th City Civil and Sessions Court,” the police officer said.