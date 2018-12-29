Home Cities Bengaluru

Accused asks court for immediate conviction

He also stated that he had tried to kill Jyothi after she tried to raise an alarm.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: K Madhukar Reddy, the person accused of attacking 53-year-old Jyothi Uday, a Corporation Bank employee, in the infamous ATM attack on November 19, 2013, has asked the court to convict him.

After managing to evade arrest for a long time, 33-year-old Reddy, a native of Diguva Palli in Tambala village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested in February 2017, three years after the attack. According to a police officer from SJ Park station, Reddy, who was produced before the court on Friday, told the judge that he did not require legal counsel, and that the judge should convict him of the offence without further hearing. He also stated that he had tried to kill Jyothi after she tried to raise an alarm.

“It was the first day of trial after the chargesheet was filed in July this year. He was produced at the 65th City Civil and Sessions Court,” the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp