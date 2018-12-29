City civic groups to be linked on WhatsApp 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure better coordination between the civic agencies, the Chief Secretary has called for creating common WhatsApp groups among them at various levels. The move will do away with the huge problems caused on the city’s roads, with different agencies carrying out digging of roads at different times, causing public inconvenience.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar chaired a coordination committee at Vidhana Soudha on Friday with officials of BBMP, BWSSB, GAIL, traffic police, Bescom and BMRCL.Bhaskar later told TNIE, “The common groups to be created between different agencies will be one more move towards improving coordination among them. For instance, BBMP has 57 sub-divisions. If the field staff of all the other agencies in each area are brought together, then everyone will be easily alerted when one agency starts digging a road or doing any other work in the area.”