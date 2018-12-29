Home Cities Bengaluru

Disturbed BEL staffer jumps before train, dies

Struggling with personal issues, a 55-year-old BEL employee committed suicide by coming under a moving train at Lottegollahalli, near Yeshwanthpur, on Thursday.

death, murder,suicide
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Struggling with personal issues, a 55-year-old BEL employee committed suicide by coming under a moving train at Lottegollahalli, near Yeshwanthpur, on Thursday. The deceased, Srinivasan, a resident of BEL Layout, had left for duty on Wednesday.A senior police officer from Yeshwanthpur Railway police station said that the incident took place in the evening. “Passersby alerted railway staff in the morning, after which his family was informed. His wife and children said that he was upset over personal issues. He left no suicide note detailing the exact reason that led him to take this extreme step.”

 If you are in emotional  distress, help is available.You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani  which is available 24/7.

For representational purposes (File | EPS)
