Enough is enough, say Ranka Colony residents

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over a thousand residents of Ranka Colony, Bilekahalli, will take part in a protest seeking fulfilment of their demands by BBMP. Early last month, the residents asked the municipal corporation to pay fines for waste dumped on Ranka Road. On December 23 midnight, a two-wheeler rider skidded due to the trash on the road, after being chased by stray dogs. He was run over by a tipper. Now, the residents have decided to protest on Ranka Road on Saturday at 8am.

Guru Prasad, president of Ranka Colony Association for Apartments, also a member of Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF), said, “I had sent letters to BBMP highlighting the issue of safety, cleanliness and road development. But no action is taken.”

D Randeep, special commissioner for SWM, said, “The waste is being segregated there because of the vast area, which makes it easier to do. If the waste spills on the road, it is BBMP’s fault. If residents are facing issues, they can look for other areas to segregate waste.”Despite requests by residents to relocate the segregation points and improve safety by installing CCTV cameras, the corporation is yet to take action.

Suresh Prakash, vice president of the association and member of BAF, said, “There is no permanent solution by the BBMP. They are creating additional issues due to their improper segregation at secondary points.” Prakash added that they are expecting over 1,000 residents to join the march.

Prasad added that the residents have agreed to pay half the amount to install CCTV cameras. Earlier, Shivanand Shetty, another member of the association, had told CE that every morning, around 15 vehicles segregate the waste. There are about 12 apartment complexes with 2,000 families living in the area.“Stray animals are seen near the dump. Also, garbage is burned near gas cylinders, which can turn into a catastrophe,” he said.

BBMP corporator Narayan Raju was unavailable for comment.