Job aspirant held for forging PM Modi's signature

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old B.Sc graduate was arrested by the Vidhana Sodha police on Thursday for writing a recommendation letter to the Karnataka High Court registrar by forging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature.

Sanjay Kumar

The accused, Sanjay Kumar, a native of Belagavi, was desperate to get a government job and allegedly downloaded the PM’s signature to use it on the letter that he sent to the registrar. A senior police officer said that Sanjay, who has done a typing course, had applied for the job of a typist after he saw the advertisement for 30 posts in the high court. Along with the application, he also sent a recommendation letter that carried Modi’s forged signature and said that he has to be appointed on priority basis.

Upon receiving the letter, the officials got suspicious and inquired about it with the Prime Minister’s Office. When the PMO confirmed that it had not sent any such letter, a complaint was filed by Deputy Registrar Rajeshwari at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station on December 17.A police team went to Belagavi and found him at his house, where he was taken into custody. His parents were not aware of his crime.

Sanjay is said to have discussed the letter with some friends, who supported his idea. He had hoped that no one will cross-check about the signature and the letter forged by him. He had sent the letter through speed post two weeks ago, and tried to contact the high court staff over land line phone to confirm whether they had received it. As he did not get any reply, he came to the court to meet the concerned officers but was not allowed. He returned to his native place on Monday. He had mentioned the Dharwad court address as his permanent address as he had worked there as a typist on contract basis.