Home Cities Bengaluru

Job aspirant held for forging PM Modi's signature

The accused, Sanjay Kumar, a native of Belagavi, was desperate to get a government job and allegedly downloaded the PM’s signature to use it on the letter that he sent to the registrar.

Published: 29th December 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo| Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old B.Sc graduate was arrested by the Vidhana Sodha police on Thursday for writing a recommendation letter to the Karnataka High Court registrar by forging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature.

Sanjay Kumar

The accused, Sanjay Kumar, a native of Belagavi, was desperate to get a government job and allegedly downloaded the PM’s signature to use it on the letter that he sent to the registrar. A senior police officer said that Sanjay, who has done a typing course, had applied for the job of a typist after he saw the advertisement for 30 posts in the high court. Along with the application, he also sent a recommendation letter that carried Modi’s forged signature and said that he has to be appointed on priority basis.

Upon receiving the letter, the officials got suspicious and inquired about it with the Prime Minister’s Office. When the PMO confirmed that it had not sent any such letter, a complaint was filed by Deputy Registrar Rajeshwari at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station on December 17.A police team went to Belagavi and found him at his house, where he was taken into custody. His parents were not aware of his crime.

Sanjay is said to have discussed the letter with some friends, who supported his idea. He had hoped that no one will cross-check about the signature and the letter forged by him. He had sent the letter through speed post two weeks ago, and tried to contact the high court staff over land line phone to confirm whether they had received it. As he did not get any reply, he came to the court to meet the concerned officers but was not allowed. He returned to his native place on Monday. He had mentioned the Dharwad court address as his permanent address as he had worked there as a typist on contract basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forgery Signature fraud Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp