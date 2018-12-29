Light rainfall relief for warm December days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several areas of the city witnessed light rainfall which began late Friday evening and progressed into the night. By midnight, Bengaluru Urban had received close to 0.37 mm of rainfall, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

Rainfall was reported from several areas in central Bengaluru as well as southern and eastern parts, including Banaswadi, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Palace Grounds, Kumaraswamy Layout and other areas.

Power cuts were also reported from Lingarajpuram, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Kengeri and other areas.

The rainfall comes just days after the city witnessed it’s warmest December in recent history with the maximum temperature touching 31.4 degrees on Wednesday.