Postal department rushes to dispatch 65 lakh health insurance cards

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka postal department is racing against time to despatch the 65 lakh family cards that have been allocated for the poor via speed post under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme. The staff is having to work this Sunday too to meet the deadline.

Launched on November 23, PM-JAY is billed as the world’s largest public-funded scheme, and is carried out by the National Health Mission (NHM) department. It will cover 10.74 crore impoverished families across the country, with each family covered up to `5 lakh per year.

Col Arvind Verma, Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, told TNIE, “The NHM has given us a week’s time to complete the delivery. Hence, we are going into overdrive. Of these, seven lakh insurance policies are for the Bengaluru Region.”

“We have already received envelopes to be dispatched to Kolar, Ramanagara and Chikaballapur, and the delivery has begun in these areas. Along with the family card, recipients will get a personalised letter explaining the scheme,” he said.

A total of 12 locations, including the Bengaluru GPO, Mysuru HO, Arisikere HO and Udipi HO have been identified for delivery.The addresses on the envelopes are posing a major challenge, he added. With only names and pincodes in some cases, only postmen who are familiar with families in are managing to deliver the envelopes. “Nearly 65 per cent of the addresses can be managed in this manner. For the remaining 35 per cent, we are tallying names with voter ID cards on the Election Commission’s website, and getting the addresses from there,” the PMG explained.