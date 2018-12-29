Stressed students, parents turn to counsellors as exam season nears

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the exam season fast approaching, students and their parents are under tremendous stress. As they prepare for their pre-boards, boards and other competitive exams, many students and parents are complaining of sleeplessness, loss of appetite, irritability and anger. To keep their anxiety levels under check, many of them are turning to counsellors.

Parents are working overtime to provide relief to stressed students. In fact, some of them have availed two-three month leave from work to stay home and provide emotional support to their wards. “I work for the state government which gives me the provision to apply for sabbatical leave. I have availed of it now as my son is to appear for his Class 10 board exams soon. Since it’s his first board exam, I want to be with him to ensure that he’s studying for it,” said a parent.

Going a step ahead, some parents have been visiting doctors, seeking medicines to improve the memory power of their children. “Last month, I saw at least two such cases. But we never prescribe these medicines, unless the child has a genuine problem,” said a practising Ayurvedic doctor, who advises parents not to fall prey to such advertisements. “Some people try to buy medicines directly from pharmacies. But they should be aware that taking such medicines without consulting doctors will have adverse effects,” he added.

Parents, stay calm

Counsellors say that parents taking time off from work, in fact, add to the child’s pressure. “Parents should trust their children and let them stay home and study. They are capable of handling things on their own,” said Guruprasad, a city-based counsellor.

TIPS