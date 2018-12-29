The year of wholesome, health-conscious food and mindful eating

Ramasamy Selvaraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have seen a wide range of food trends reflecting changes for the past 25 years and of course every year seemed to be an innovative and interesting one. When I began my career in the mid 80’s, it was the classical European and traditional Indian food that dominated the food industry. There was no restriction on the calories consumed through cream, butter and spices. The availability of ingredients was not as abundant as the recent times, for which we owe thanks to globalisation for transforming the industry.

During those days, there were no adventurous restaurants or hotels. Earlier people ate whatever they wish to eat, without bothering or fussing too much about their diet and health.In recent days, however, there has been a shift in that mindset. 2018, in particular, has witnessed a booming trend in the food industry where in people have become conscious of what they eat and there’s a greater focus on one’s wellbeing and health.

People opted for home cooked food inspired by grandmother’s recipes and chose organic foods, keeping in mind environmental changes and food adulteration. Lots of multi-national restaurants peeped in, where customers tried the global food which is supported by the booming travel and tourism department. People got educated in terms of various cuisines that was offered in the market. Breakfast, lunch and brunch with more greens were on the customers’ plate unlike lazy dinners in the older time.

In 2019, the focus is going to be on organic foods, healthy foods like millets and restricted portions to try out more varieties. Health base teas would be the future culture. Microgreens and healthy salads will also feature on everybody’s menu. People will also focus on low calorie foods, low carb and high-protein diet, Keto diet and vegan diet. Steamed foods, sous vide (cooking that retains all the flavours and nutrients) will be customer’s first choice.

Overall, an inevitable wave of fresh culinary craze and tasty trends are all set to roll out in 2019.Chef Selvaraju works at Taj Yeshwanthpur.