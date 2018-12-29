What was on Bengaluru’s plate in 2018?

Aslam Gafoor By

BENGALURU: The food and beverage landscape of namma Bengaluru witnessed an onslaught of new gourmet experiences spread over the last year. This was a bonanza year for diners who were spoilt for choice between newly-launched restaurants, lounge bars, breweries, home dining and sky dining too! Aslam Gafoor lists out the most interesting dining destinations to have come up in the months gone by

Burma Burma,Indiranagar

After Delhi and Mumbai, Burma Burma made inroads into our city with a vegetarian-only Burmese menu coupled with over 50 global tea blends. While some us were baffled with the thought of a restaurant with no-meat, no-alcohol menu, the success of the restaurant proved that good food knows no barrier. With fresh ingredients, lovely tea-room decor and attentive service, diners can’t seem to get enough of the Khao Suey, Samosa Soup, Tea Leaf Salad, Crunchy Tofu Buns and Matcha Ice Cream.

Bob’s Bar, Indiranagar

Revisit old Bengaluru at the friendly neighbourhood Bob’s Bar on 100 Feet Road. You could mistake yourself for being caught in a time warp at a laid back club, complete with white-and-black chequered flooring, cane webbed wooden chairs, and menu prices that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. High on nostalgia, the elaborate menu, curated by chef Sabyasachi Gorai, pays a tribute to Karnataka and the by-lanes of Bengaluru with Jackfruit Seed Ghee Roast, Golf Club Cauliflower, Signature Malnad Pork, Frazer Town Keema Paratha, Tin Factory Sheek, Udupi Prawn Curry, Military Mutton Kaima Ball, Gowda Mutton Chops and Filter Coffee Cheesecake.

Ghiza Kitchen,North Bengaluru

Meanwhile, a Pashtun couple has been busy this past year opening their North Bengaluru home for diners to enjoy an elaborate dastarkhwan of food from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Scheduled over weekends and strictly available via advance reservations, it takes a minimum of five and a maximum of fifteen guests to make an ideal group size for the lavish lunch spread, home-cooked by wife Azra and complemented with husband Himayath Khan’s hospitality. Sherbets, Khosh Mazaa Shami (hand-pounded lamb cutlet), Dum Afghan (lamb cooked overnight), Kabuli Pilaf (rice with fried onions and raisins), Nalli Nihari (lamb-gravy), and Lab-E-Janan (custard dessert) make this family-style meal a mouth-watering dining experience.

Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur

How do you top the success of BB in Sarjapur? Well, that was the question on many people’s mind prior to Byg Brewski’s spectacular opening earlier this year in Hennur. Touted as Asia’s biggest brewpub, Byg Brewksi is spread across 65,000 sq ft of space complete with a Nordic setting and a kitchen which can cater to over 5,000 guests in a day. With a combination of celebrity chef Sabyasachi Gorai, brew master Martin Bernard and mixologist Karthik Kumar, Byg Brewski has created a record of sorts in the food, beverage and the entertainment world.

Layla, Whitefield

Perched right atop the newly-opened hotel The Den, Layla is a lovely space for delicious Mediterranean food and innovative cocktails. The chef behind Layla is Roy Soffer from Israel who has won several accolades through his career across Europe and Israel. The menu at Layla is inspired from the Middle East, Greek, Spain, South France, Italy and Morocco, while the signature cocktails come in zero calorie versions, charcoal based and healthy options. The lovely sky views from the twenty first floor are for free!

Mikusu, Ulsoor

A new restaurant at the Conrad hotel celebrates Japanese, Chinese and Thai cuisine. Mikusu sports an open kitchen allowing diners to watch the culinary theatre of chefs. Signature dishes include Sashimi’s, Sushi’s, Wasabi Prawns with Tobiko, Spicy Edamame Fried Rice, Charcoal Robatayaki, Spicy Tuna Roll and Home Made Matcha Tea Ice Cream.

XOOX Brewmill, Koramangala

Brainchild of Rekhansh Karamchandani, XOOX Brewmill is a refreshing space converted from an old factory. Housed over three floors, XOOX is popular for its brews. The freshly crafted beer specials are the Nitro Milk Stout, Japanese Dry Blonde Ale, Belgian Wit, Hefeweizen and the Smoked Amber Ale. Signature dishes on the menu includes the Dehydrated Dosa, Burrata with Peppered Pomodoro Basil Ice Cream and Aubergine Caviar, Tandoori Vegetable Chaat, Sarson Ka Paneer, Sri Lankan Prawn Curry, Laal Maas, Pan-seared Norwegian Salmon and Peanut Butter Brownie with Roasted Almond Ice Cream.

House of Life presents FlyDining by Sky Lounge, Hebbal

The first ever sky dining experience in India took to Bengaluru skies this year. The table is raised to 45-50 meters with a capacity of 22 guests. High-tea, mocktails and dinner starts from early evening each day and are available only via prior reservations.

The Smoke Co,Koramangala

Hands down, this has to be the most unique restaurant in India specialising in Southern American style smoked meats and everything non-vegetarian, well almost. With The Smoke Co., Gautam Krishnankutty and Padmakumar Pillai, the successful men behind Cafe Thulp, bring to us a worldwide movement in the culinary world of going back to the roots of slow cooking. On offer are naturally aged, cured and smoked choice of Charcuterie Platter, Pulled Pork, Pastrami, Kielbasa Sausages, Nduja Pork Pate Sausages and the signature Bone Marrow. Top your meal with the New York Cheese Cake as you soak in the outdoor views through floor-to-high-celling glass panels.

Uppercut, Whitefield

The newly-opened Sheraton

Grand hotel in Whitefield houses Uppercut, a lovely outdoor restaurant

with a menu focussed on fresh produce, grilled to perfection. Open only at dinner time, the alfresco ambience is perfect for a date under the starry skies. Some of the signature dishes to try are the Potato and Parmesan Soup, Pan-roasted Scallops, Smoked Warm Asparagus Salad, New Zealand Lamb Chops, Soya Champ, Portobello Mushroom, French Duck Breast, Salmon Fillet, and the Molten Chocolate Cake.

Tea Villa Cafe, HSR

Launched in June 2018, the Tea Villa Cafe is the perfect place to hangout. The USP is the 100+ flavourful teas to choose from, delicious vegetarian food and Instagrammable decor. Our recommended teas include the Queens Blend, Houjicha, Rose Oolong, Chai Zing Lemon Grass, Singbulli Estate II Flush Darjeeling and Korakundhan Green. This Mumbai chain is expanding its footprint in Bangalore and has opened a second outpost in Jayanagar.

Royanna Military

Canteen, Brigade Road

If eating at crowded military hotels is not your scene, then help is at hand in the form of Royanna Military Canteen. Age-old recipes, recreated with freshly ground masalas bear hallmark to the authenticity of the food of the Maratha Army of the 17th century. Brainchild of Amit Roy and Zoheb Curmally, Royanna Military Canteens’ menu features Mutton Kheema Balls, Royanna Chicken, Mutton Chops and Pulao Rice.

Aslam Gafoor is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast.