ACB raid on five officials yields 3 kg gold, 35 kg silver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Friday’s raid by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on five bureaucrats of the state government have unearthed 3 kg of gold, 35 kg of silver and property and property-related documents. The raids were carried out following complaints of them allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

According to ACB, 1.56 kg of gold and 2.2 kg of silver were found at the residence of Hamsaveni serving as Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, Davangere.

R Shridhar, Additional Registrar, Cooperative Department, Bengaluru, had hoarded 22 kg of silver. Apart from this, documents pertaining to two houses, three sites, one commercial complex and one theatre were unearthed during the raid on Shridhar.

Basetappa, Assistant Director, Town Planning, BBMP, possessed 10 kg of silver and 250 gm of gold. He also had two lockers which are yet to be probed by the officials. Also, bills worth `37 lakh pertaining to purchase of gold were found.

ACB officials discovered documents pertaining to two houses, two sites, one acre of land and one petrol pump from K Mani, Junior Engineer, Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Similarly, 443 gm of gold and 983 gm of silver along with other property documents were found at the residence of D Manjunath, working as a reader at Government College of Teachers’ Education, Mangaluru.