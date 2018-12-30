BDA mulls giving  ownership of civic amenity sites in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After mulling over the proposal for nearly a year, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finally proposed handing over absolute sale seeds to allottees of its civic amenity (CA) sites. The move, okayed at its recent board meeting, is now being sent to the government for its consent.

The BDA recently proposed the removal of a 10-year lease period for its Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout Phase-II site allottees and handing over absolute sale deeds to them too.

At present, as per the BDA Allotment of Civic Amenity Sites Rule 1989, the institution or trust allotted a CA site can have possession only for a 30-year lease period after which the lease has to be renewed. “The move will be a win-win situation as it will help BDA get a lumpsum amount instantly to be used for its numerous infrastructure projects while the allottee will have the satisfaction of having total ownership immediately,” said a top BDA official.

The BDA presently has 1365 CA sites and all of them have already been allotted, said another senior official. “This is an ongoing process though and a minimum of 20 to 30 CA sites are surrendered to us every year. So, if the move is okayed by the government, the allottees will get the absolute sale deed immediately,” he said.

The existing CA site allottees have to pay a hefty sum for renewal after 30 years due to inflation and they need not incur that cost if the move is okayed.

Allottees of CA sites pay BDA through two different modes now: a one-time payment for the next 30 years or an annual payment. It is difficult to put down a specific cost for the sites as it all depends on the dimensions. Specifying the general fee, an official in the Finance Department gave some examples of payments done annually: Post office or government offices: Rs 3,000 per sqmt plus 10% of the guidance value; Hospitals/private nursing homes: Rs 6,000/sqmt plus 10% of guidance value; Homes for the mentally or physically disabled: Rs 2,500 per sqmt plus 2% of the guidance value; Religious and charitable institutions: Rs 1,500/sqmt plus 2% of guidance value.

What is a CA site?

A civic amenity site is a piece of lan that is mandatorily earmarked for development of facilities for public use either in a private or BDA layout. It must be 10% area of the sites in case of a BDA layout. In the case of a private layout, it comes to anywhere between 3 and 5%, said a senior BDA engineer. The CA site allottee should compulsorily relinquish possession of the property to the BDA.

The developer can suggest the kind of amenity that is required in a particular locality and BDA issues a public advertisement calling upon institutions or trusts to take part in developing the amenity. Central or state government agencies are given priority over other organisations if they want to build a facility.