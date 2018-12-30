Bengaluru revellers can party till 2 am on New Year’s Eve

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revellers in the city, looking to usher in 2019 in style, will be able to stay out till 2 am at their favourite restaurants, bars and pubs as the police on Saturday issued orders permitting establishments serving liquor and food to remain open two hours into 2019.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police T Suneel Kumar said the decision was based on various representations made by many hotel and eatery establishments asking for permission to remain open for one hour beyond the regular deadline of 1 am.

However, those looking to buy liquor and party at their homes or other venues, will have to stock up earlier.

Wine and retail shops selling liquor will not follow the 2 am deadline and will have to down their shutters as per the normal deadline, the communication from the Commissioner said. Keeping in mind the security requirements of the city, Kumar has also asked all commercial establishments to take all steps to maintain order among their patrons and not to indulge in any public nuisance like playing of loud music.

“The order shall be treated as no objection certificate for the purpose of obtaining necessary permits from the Excise Department,” the circular from the Commissioner said.

However, the deadline extension of just 60 minutes, as has been the case in the previous years, has been criticised by many party-goers and venue owners who argue that Bengaluru should be permitted to party at least till 3 am. “With cities like Mumbai opting for a 5 am deadline, Bengaluru also has many people who want to see an extension in the deadline,” said Andrew Joseph, a software professional.