Clean up our area, residents tell BBMP

According to the residents, the stink of garbage dumped by miscreants in the area and an unauthorised segregation point have made their lives miserable.

Published: 30th December 2018 09:18 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 500 residents of Ranka Colony Road in Bilekahalli formed a human chain and blocked traffic on Bannerghatta Road on Saturday to highlight the plight of their road which is plagued with issues like lack of hygiene, garbage and dog menace. According to the residents, the stink of garbage dumped by miscreants in the area and an unauthorised segregation point have made their lives miserable. 

Irked by lack of attention from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the residents, including students, senior citizens, commercial establishments and citizen groups, participated in the protest.Residents said local authorities should vacate the unauthorised waste segregation point at the intersection of Ranka Colony Road and Dr Ambedkar Road. In addition to this, the area has turned into dump yard.

The garbage is mixed with water from a drain, eventually polluting the Madiwala Lake. The area is being infested with mosquitoes, insects, rodents and pests leading to diseases. Stray dogs and pigs numbers are increasing by the day making the area unsafe for pedestrians, said residents.

The residents have threatened that they will resort to indefinite protest if their woes are not addressed.


