Duty orders from two universities baffles teachers

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers eligible to conduct evaluation work at colleges under Bengaluru Central University (BCU) are confused about where they should report for evaluation, as they have received ‘mandatory evaluation’ orders from both Bangalore University (BU) and BCU.

Orders issued from both universities specify that it is mandatory to take up evaluation work, and teachers who have got their orders are worried, as they cannot be present in both places. “Evaluation work begins on December 31. Now, we are worried about which place to skip and what the consequences would be,” said Rajath S Shekar, a commerce faculty working with a private college under BCU.

“The order we received from BU clearly says that disciplinary action would be initiated if we miss evaluation work. Authorities of both varsities should discuss before sending such orders,” added another faculty member.

Though Bangalore University is split in to three parts through trifurcation, the new BCU and Bengaluru North Universities (BNU) take care of fresh admissions of the current academic year. The rest of the classes are taken care of by BU till those students graduate.

Speaking about it, Prof C Shivaraju, registrar (Evaluation), BU, said, “Except first-year student answer scripts, the rest of the semester will be evaluated by us. As the number of scripts are high, we have issued orders to all eligible evaluators. BCU and BNU deal with only first-year admissions, and even the number of scripts are fewer. They can start the evaluation process a little later so that evaluators can be used by all the three varsities.”

Following the confusion, a group of teachers have decided to meet the evaluation registrar of both universities seeking clarification. Evaluation work for third and fifth semester UG examinations (November/December 2018) will commence on 31 December.