Home Cities Bengaluru

Duty orders from two universities baffles teachers

Evaluation work for third and fifth semester UG examinations (November/December 2018) will commence on 31 December. 

Published: 30th December 2018 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

The Bangalore University campus

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers eligible to conduct evaluation work at colleges under Bengaluru Central University (BCU) are confused about where they should report for evaluation, as they have received  ‘mandatory evaluation’ orders from both Bangalore University (BU) and BCU.

Orders issued from both universities specify that it is mandatory to take up evaluation work, and teachers who have got their orders are worried, as they cannot be present in both places. “Evaluation work begins on December 31. Now, we are worried about which place to skip and what the consequences would be,” said Rajath S Shekar, a commerce faculty working with a private college under BCU.

“The order we received from BU clearly says that disciplinary action would be initiated if we miss evaluation work. Authorities of both varsities should discuss before sending such orders,” added another faculty member. 

Though Bangalore University is split in to three parts through trifurcation, the new BCU and Bengaluru North Universities (BNU) take care of fresh admissions of the current academic year. The rest of the classes are taken care of by BU till those students graduate.

Speaking about it, Prof C Shivaraju, registrar (Evaluation), BU, said, “Except first-year student answer scripts, the rest of the semester will be evaluated by us. As the number of scripts are high, we have issued orders to all eligible evaluators. BCU and BNU deal with only first-year admissions, and even the number of scripts are fewer. They can start the evaluation process a little later so that evaluators can be used by all the three varsities.”

Following the confusion, a group of teachers have decided to meet the evaluation registrar of both universities seeking clarification. Evaluation work for third and fifth semester UG examinations (November/December 2018) will commence on 31 December. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore University Bengaluru Central University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp