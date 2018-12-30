Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Maid ends life, husband blames employer

Upset over alleged torture by her employer, a 47-year-old domestic help committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at her house in the early hours of Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over alleged torture by her employer, a 47-year-old domestic help committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at her house in the early hours of Saturday. Her employer, a doctor, had accused the victim of stealing a gold bracelet. The deceased has been identified as Thangamani.  

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 3.30 am. Thangamani poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze. Gopi woke up to her screams and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The body was shifted to Bowring Hospital for autopsy. Preliminary investigations revealed that Thangamani was working as a domestic help for Dr Sandya at an apartment in Madiwala. Two weeks ago, Sandya found her bracelet missing and accused Thangamani of stealing it. Since then, Sandya was allegedly harassing Thangamani. Based on Gopi’s complaint, Viveknagar police filed a case of abetment to suicide against Sandya.

Gopi told cops that despite being harassed, his wife did not stop going to work. “On Friday, Sandya threatened that she would approach the Adugodi police to file a case against her.  Scared, she ended her life.” 

“We have got CCTV footage from Sandya’s house.There was no suicide note,” an officer said. 
If you are suicidal or in emotional  distress, help is near.You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open Monday to Saturday, 10 am-10 pm, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani,  available 24/7.

Comments

