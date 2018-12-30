Home Cities Bengaluru

Man injured in jumbo attack on Bengaluru’s outskirts

A resident of Ragihalli village on the outskirts of Bannerghatta National Park was seriously injured after being attacked by an elephant at 6.30 am on Saturday.

Published: 30th December 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A resident of Ragihalli village on the outskirts of Bannerghatta National Park was seriously injured after being attacked by an elephant at 6.30 am on Saturday. The incident occurred at Sevanayakandoddi village. 

The injured villager, Ravi Naik, was taken to Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru where he was operated upon. Bannerghatta National Park DFO Prashanth said, “Naik suffered serious injuries.  His condition is stable now. For his treatment, Rs 3 lakh has been released. Further compensation will be given.” 

According to forest officials, elephants freely roam around this area in search of food and usually destroy crops. Meanwhile, Ragihalli residents allege that elephants frequently enter the villages in the area and destroy crops. “We remain very careful ... usually we try to avoid the routes taken by these animals. But the crop raids have increased in recent times with a decrease in noise and dust from quarrying companies after they were closed down. We are not sure how this person was attacked,” said Seena, a resident. 

Activists also tend to agree that movement of the elephants in the area has picked up after the mining firms were shut. “There should be an ESZ of 10 km for Bannerghatta. These days, pachyderms can be seen regularly ... undisturbed by the noise and pollution of mining and quarrying. They usually come either in the morning or late evening in search of water and food as the season is dry and many water-holes have dried up. With many villages abounding the national park and the corridor area, it is not surprising that elephants are found near human settlements.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ragihalli village Bannerghatta National Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp