103 children fall sick after consuming food at Bala Mandira observation home in Bengaluru

According to an official at the observation home the children had to be taken to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health nearby the home after dinner as three children complained of stomach ache.

Published: 31st December 2018 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 103 children, residents of the Bala Mandira observation home, located at Kidwai hospital, took ill after consuming dinner on Sunday night and had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is said to be stable, however, three children are under observation while the others are likely to be discharged shortly.

According to an official at the observation home the children had to be taken to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health nearby the home after dinner as three children complained of stomach ache. As a precautionary measure, all 103 residents were taken for a checkup. Doctors said that they suspected a case of gastroenteritis and were running tests for the same.

“They will soon be discharged except for three children who have been kept for observation on their insistence. They will also be discharged later today,” a hospital official said. 

