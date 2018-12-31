Bellandur banks burn again, early detection leads to timely action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Another fire broke out in the buffer zone of Bellandur Lake on Sunday evening, and was duly extinguished by the fire brigade, along with Marshals patrolling the area.

The fire started near the Iblur military camp and was detected by the Marshals around 4 pm. They informed the Fire and Rescue Services and helped them put out the fire in about 45 minutes. A Marshal said that this fire had covered a larger area than earlier fires, but due to early detection, was extinguished soon. The Marshal added that they could not pinpoint the exact cause of the fire.

A series of fires had broken out in November, which, the Marshals believed, were caused by human activity. On December 6, four men were nabbed for burning optical fibre cables on the banks. “There is a lot of dry grass, which easily catches fire. Maybe today’s fire was caused by someone throwing a lit cigarette. A slum is located near the fire site and locals keep moving there. We will keep an eye on the area,” the Marshal said.