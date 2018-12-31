Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University to spend Rs 20 lakh on gold medals for 358 winners

Bangalore University (BU) will be awarding 358 of its students gold medals at its 54th Convocation in January.

Published: 31st December 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University (BU) will be awarding 358 of its students' gold medals at its 54th Convocation in January. The varsity will spend `20 lakh on the medals, said BU Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof K R Venugopal.

BU sent the provisional list of its gold medal and cash prize winners to all its affiliated colleges on Wednesday and Thursday, with January 2 being the last date for colleges to raise objections, if any. The colleges have been instructed to furnish particulars of winners, such as photo, address and mobile numbers, to the Registrar of Evaluation.

Prof Venugopal told TNIE, “We have finished calling for the tender, it has to be placed before the purchase committee and the syndicate. Each silver medal will be coated with 1.5 grams of gold.”

Bangalore University

