Burglars steal Rs 14 lakh, gold from senior cop’s house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unidentified people committed burglary at the house of a head constable in the police quarters located at Anand Rao Circle on Saturday night, and made away with Rs 3 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 14 lakh.

Police suspect that people familiar with the constable are behind the crime. A senior police officer said the crime occured when Venkatesh, head constable, Hebbal traffic police station, had gone for work, and his wife, Suvijna, had gone to a hospital.

The neighbours, noticing the broken door, called Venkatesh around 8.30 pm. Realising that he had been robbed, he went to Sheshadripuram police station and filed a case.

According to reports, the couple had attended a marriage ceremony a few days ago, where Suvijna was seen wearing a lot of jewels. The police suspect that someone might have taken notice of this and planned the burglary.