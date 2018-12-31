Home Cities Bengaluru

Burglars steal Rs 14 lakh, gold from senior cop’s house

Police suspect that people familiar with the constable are behind the crime.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unidentified people committed burglary at the house of a head constable in the police quarters located at Anand Rao Circle on Saturday night, and made away with Rs 3 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 14 lakh.

Police suspect that people familiar with the constable are behind the crime. A senior police officer said the crime occured when Venkatesh, head constable, Hebbal traffic police station, had gone for work, and his wife, Suvijna, had gone to a hospital.

The neighbours, noticing the broken door, called Venkatesh around 8.30 pm. Realising that he had been robbed, he went to Sheshadripuram police station and filed a case.

According to reports, the couple had attended a marriage ceremony a few days ago, where Suvijna was seen wearing a lot of jewels. The police suspect that someone might have taken notice of this and planned the burglary.

