Not blinded by fog: 2018 sees fewer flight disruptions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Winter this year has been a good one for regular fliers from the Kempegowda International Airport. Compared to last year, when there were 521 flight disruptions over 10 days in November and December, this year so far, only 280 flights have been disrupted due to fog. This was due to cloudy weather over the area which does not let fog form, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to a spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), operations at the KIA were suspended for just one day in November and two days in December this year. In comparison, operations were halted for five days each in November and December last year.“The impact on operations was more substantial last year, even though the number of foggy days was very similar,” the spokesperson said.

Explaining the phenomenon, C S Patil, director of India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, said, “A weather system near Kanyakumari has led to clouding. When there is clouding, the minimum temperature goes up and the occurrence of fog is less.”

“There was also the presence of easterly wind, which reduces fog probability.”For passengers, this weather condition has been a boon and several regular fliers recounted their experiences of facing continous delays last year.

“I was trying to fly out of the city on December 26 last year after Christmas and my flight was delayed for over two hours. This is a regular occurrence with KIA and it happens every year,” said Kaushik Banerjee, who travels regularly to Mumbai.

In fact, December 26 last year witnessed widespread delays, with 96 flights delayed and nine cancelled as a dense blanket of fog enveloped the airport and brought down visibility to around 250 meters, much below the runway visual range (RVR) required for take-off or landings.

In fact, many passengers were wary about booking early morning flights once the fog season began in November. The fog usually subsides by February and till then, many passengers choose to travel only after 8 am. “I flew out of KIA twice in November and both times I booked my flight for 9.30 am and moved my meetings forward. This was a better choice than being frustrated by fog,” Nachiket Das,a resident of Electronics City, said.

2019 likely to be even better

The second runway for KIA, which will be operational by 2019, promises to bring a solution to the fog problem that has been plaguing the airport continously. A new Instrument Landing System of the Category III configuration, will be in place and will enable air traffic movement with just 50-metre visibility compared to the 400 metres for take-off and 550 metres for landing required with the current system.